BLUE'S CLUES & YOU! COOK-ALONG PLAY KITCHEN SET

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 6:53pm
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

You little one can cook up a storm pretending with the Blue’s Clues gang on the Blue’s Clues & You! Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set.  The totally interactive Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set is a role play kitchen which includes features like a recipe book, 19 play accessories and the very realistic sounds of cooking which is very much like the Blue’s Clues series on Nickleodeon.  Are you hungry yet?

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 3 years and up
  • Manufacturer: Just Play
  • Average Price: $59.97

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhhdaKkQGjQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFoROVi4j3A

