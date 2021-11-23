BLUE'S CLUES & YOU! COOK-ALONG PLAY KITCHEN SET
You little one can cook up a storm pretending with the Blue’s Clues gang on the Blue’s Clues & You! Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set. The totally interactive Cook-Along Play Kitchen Set is a role play kitchen which includes features like a recipe book, 19 play accessories and the very realistic sounds of cooking which is very much like the Blue’s Clues series on Nickleodeon. Are you hungry yet?
FAST FACTS
- Ages: 3 years and up
- Manufacturer: Just Play
- Average Price: $59.97
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhhdaKkQGjQ