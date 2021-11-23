Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

COCOMELON DELUXE INTERACTIVE JJ DOLL

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 7:01pm
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

JJ, the star of CoComelon, comes dressed in his favorite outfit. Kids can feed him peas and watch him giggle and sing some of his favorite songs, including “Your Name” and “Yes, Yes, Vegetables.”  Your kiddos won't get enough him!

 

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 2 years and up
  • Manufacturer:  Jazwares 
  • Average Price: $29.99

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3SLOfqppRVE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ca3sy8vk21s

https://kidsactivitiesblog.com/182710/cocomelon-jj-doll/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/reviewed/2021/10/28/cocomelon-toys-babies-kids-target-walmart/8580769002/

