The Coding Critters Magicoders will bring out your child’s computer brilliance! Kids can learn amazing STEM skills through 100% screen-free storybook coding adventures with these adorable and smart interactive pets. The Coding Critters Magicoders playset has a really cool magic wand programmer and spellbook that your child can use to make the pets dance, light up…and best of all… MOVE. The perfect gift for your awesomely smart child!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 4 years and up

Manufacturer: LEARNING RESOURCES

Average Price: $49.99

VIDEOS & OTHER INFORMATION

