Your child can create the most amazing paper butterflies and learn all about capillary action (the process of liquid flowing in a narrow space without assistance or opposition of external forces). Kids can watch as the colorful inks are absorbed into the wings of the beautiful butterflies they created. The Crayola Paper Butterflies Science Kit gives your child step-by-step instructions to create the process and enough materials to make 12 awesome paper butterflies. Beauty and Brains all in one package!!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 7 years and up

Manufacturer: Crayola

Average Price: $19.99 - $24.99

