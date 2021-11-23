DISNEY PRINCESS ULTIMATE CELEBRATION CASTLE
The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle will make your little princess think she’s Cinderella! The Ultimate Celebration Castle stands 4 feet tall and has all the bells and whistles of a classical and magical Disney castle. The castle has 3 stories which contain six different rooms and even comes with 29 accessories including a beautiful window that lights up and plays music that your child will absolutely gush over. Dolls are sold separately.
FAST FACTS
- Ages: 3 years old and up
- Manufacturer: Hasbro
- Average Price: $149.99
VIDEOS & REVIEWS
