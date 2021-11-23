GABBY'S PURRFECT DOLLHOUSE

Your child will be purrrfectly happy with Gabby’s Dollhouse and all the fun music and sounds it makes! Gabby’s Dollhouse stands at more than 2 feet tall, has four fun floors of play and looks almost exactly like the one from Gabby’s Dollhouse. A purrrfect dollhouse delivery system and three awesome accessories comes with the playset! Meowsa, Meowsa, Meowsa!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 3 years and up

Manufacturer: Spin Master

Average Price: $64.99

