GABBY'S PURRFECT DOLLHOUSE

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 7:17pm
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Your child will be purrrfectly happy with Gabby’s Dollhouse and all the fun music and sounds it makes! Gabby’s Dollhouse stands at more than 2 feet tall, has four fun floors of play and looks almost exactly like the one from Gabby’s Dollhouse.  A purrrfect dollhouse delivery system and three awesome accessories comes with the playset! Meowsa, Meowsa, Meowsa!

 

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 3 years and up
  • Manufacturer:  Spin Master
  • Average Price: $64.99

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

