GAME BUILDER GARAGE

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 7:56pm
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

With the Nintendo Game Builder Garage your child can learn all about the basics on how to both design and visually program a video game. The Game Builder Garage teaches your kid through step-by-step lessons to help them create and share their own video games.  This kit is compatible with the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

 

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 8 years and up
  • Manufacturer: NINTENDO
  • Average Price: $29.99

