Grade School (5-7 yrs) - KIDIZOOM CREATOR CAM

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 5:24pm
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Your kids will have a blast with the Kidizoom Creator Cam and will become the brilliant video artist you always knew they were.  The Kidizoom Creator Cam has lots of kid-friendly camera features and 20 plus animated backgrounds that set the stage for your kids awesomely creative videos. Even better….the Kidizoom Creator Cam also includes on-screen editing capabilities and also comes with a green screen and a tabletop tripod/selfie stick.  Hmmm…maybe your kid will be the next Steven Spielberg or Sophia Coppola?

  • Ages: 5+
  • Manufacturer: VTECH 
  • Average Price: $59.99

BUY ONLINE NOW AT: AMAZON - WALMART - BEST BUY - TOYS R US ONLINE - KOHL'S - EBAY - MASTERMINDT0YS.COM - BOOKS-A-MILLION

REVIEWS & VIDEO:

https://www.anbmedia.com/news/2020/02/vtech-to-showcase-kid-friendly-tec...

https://www.trendhunter.com/trends/kidizoom-creator-cam-1

https://www.clickondetroit.com/consumer/help-me-hank/2020/11/24/help-me-...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twX6Avnud2E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48fQnGuHR9Y

 

