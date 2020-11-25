Grade School (5-7 yrs) - KIDIZOOM CREATOR CAM

Your kids will have a blast with the Kidizoom Creator Cam and will become the brilliant video artist you always knew they were. The Kidizoom Creator Cam has lots of kid-friendly camera features and 20 plus animated backgrounds that set the stage for your kids awesomely creative videos. Even better….the Kidizoom Creator Cam also includes on-screen editing capabilities and also comes with a green screen and a tabletop tripod/selfie stick. Hmmm…maybe your kid will be the next Steven Spielberg or Sophia Coppola?

Ages: 5+

Manufacturer: VTECH

Average Price: $59.99

