Grade School (5-7 yrs) - LEGO SUPER MARIO ADVENTURE STARTER COURSE

Are you a Super Mario game fan? Turn your kids on to the world of Mario Brothers through LEGO’s Super Mario Adventure Starter Course. You and your kids can build a level inspired by Super Mario video games and then then play through the level with the interactive LEGO Mario figure included with the kit….it’s almost like Mario is with you and your kids at every moment and you can almost taste victory for your family! There are even coins for your kids to collect coins for the best score…and when you and your kids have won that game… then rebuild to create new challenges.

Ages: 6+

Manufacturer: The LEGO Group

Average Price: $59.99

BUY ONLINE NOW AT: LEGO - AMAZON - WALMART - TOYS R US ONLINE - BEST BUY - BARNES & NOBLE - KOHL'S - HEB - MEIJER.COM - MASTERMINDTOYS.COM

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

https://rebrickable.com/blog/296/review-71360-1-adventures-with-mario-st...

https://www.brickfanatics.com/lego-super-mario-71360-adventures-with-mar...

https://thatbricksite.com/lego-super-mario-starter-course-review

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E4gptVQYLeg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sHYkOBk-4Fc