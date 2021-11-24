Grade School (5-7 Yrs) - OSMO MATH WIZARD AND THE AMAZING AIRSHIPS AND OSMO MATH WIZARD AND THE ENCHANTED WORLD GAMES
OSMO has create a wonderful world of math related games that will teach your child how to solve math problems using various math skills as well as Amazing Airships, Enchanted Worlds and Wizards! Each of the games is sold separately. Osmo base and tablet device not included. Math is a wonderful thing!
- Ages: 6 years and up
- Manufacturer: OSMO
- Average Price: $59
NO SALES ON THIS ITEM THIS WEEK
BUY IT ONLINE TODAY AT
CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL WEEKLY SALE STORE INSERTS - ALL MAJOR STORES
VIDEOS & REVIEWS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ugOuoFYlmK4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOQcWjzhouE
https://newsdirect.com/news/osmos-math-wizard-debuts-two-additions-that-let-students-embrace-math-just-as-studies-suggest-larger-learning-loss-in-math-due-to-pandemic-348017678
https://www.anbmedia.com/news/product-news/2021/05/math-wizard-from-osmo-adds-two-new-titles/
https://tinybeans.com/osmos-math-wizard-series-just-dropped-all-new-boxes/slide/6
https://busycitykids.com.au/our-blog/2021/6/4/osmo-math-wizard-amazing-airships-busy-city-kids-review
https://www.yahoo.com/now/osmo-math-wizard-debuts-two-110000075.html