Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

Article Image Alt Text

Grade School (5-7 yrs) - PRESENT PETS

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 6:18pm
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Present Pets…what an adorable idea to pre-train your kids for a real puppy dog, or if you don’t want a pup in the house, here’s one to take the place of the real deal. The Present Pets interactive puppy digs and paws its way out of the box for a big and surprising reveal for your children. After the big reveal, it’s time for your child to play with Present Pet who has more than 100 fun sounds and pup like actions like a wagging tail, games, voice recognition, and much more.

  • Ages: 5+
  • Manufacturer: Spin Master 
  • Average Price: $49.99 

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT: TARGET - WALMART - QVC - MEIJER.COM - TOYS R US ONLINE -BJS.COM

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Kh2Ns3NrEM

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_UwJyWk3zI

https://rachelbustin.com/toys/present-pets-the-selfunboxing-interactive-...

https://www.keep-up-with-the-jones-family.com/2020/10/present-pets-revie...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4MR-CABecU

 

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020