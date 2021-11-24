Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Grade School (5-7 Yrs) - THE YOUNG SCIENTISTS CLUB FUTURE VETERINARIAN

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 7:16pm
The Young Scientists Club Future Veterinarian kit will help prepare the way for your animal loving child in their future career as a veterinarian. Your little Veterinarian will learn about X-rays of exotic animals and household pets while being encouraged to learn empathy as well as how to care for animals.  The Future Veterinarian set has more than 10 activities that will spark a true interest in becoming a veterinarian. Truly the most awesome gift for the future caretaker of our furry friends!

 

  • Ages: 5 and up
  • Manufacturer: HORIZON GROUP USA
  • Average Price: $16.99

 

