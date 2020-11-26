Grade School (5-7 yrs) - ZOE DOLL

This is for all the curly headed girls out there like me who need to know how very special they and their curly hair is. Zoe is a very unique18-inch doll with wonderfully curly hair which is especially designed for girls and curl power. Kids can wash Zoe’s with real hair products and style it in many ways including all the hairstyles that curly headed kids can do that their straight hair friends can’t such as puffs and box braids. Zoe inspires and empowers kids to learn to love the hair they’re born with.

Ages: 6+

Manufacturer: Healthy Roots Dolls

Average Price: $79.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT: TARGET - HealthyRootsDolls.com

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

https://www.facebook.com/healthyrootsdolls/videos/zoe-is-the-first-ever-...

https://www.mbib.com/en-us/hair-beauty/healthy-roots-doll-mbib

https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/family/story/curl-power-meet-natural-...

https://www.nappaawards.com/product/healthy-roots-dolls-zoe-doll/