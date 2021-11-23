Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Article Image Alt Text

LITTLE TIKES LEARN & PLAY 2-IN-1 ACTIVITY TUNNEL

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 6:39pm
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Your kids will have the experience of their lives crawling through a fabric tunnel, peeking through side windows playing peekaboo with you, and dropping five very colorful balls through two drop tours. The  Little Tykes Learn & Play 2-In-1 Activity Tunnel is the ultimate funhouse!  The play tunnel even collapses for easy storage for Moms and Dads!

 

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 1 year old and up
  • Manufacturer: MGA Entertainment 
  • Average Price: $52.99

BUY IT online NOW at

 

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021