LITTLE TIKES LEARN & PLAY 2-IN-1 ACTIVITY TUNNEL

Your kids will have the experience of their lives crawling through a fabric tunnel, peeking through side windows playing peekaboo with you, and dropping five very colorful balls through two drop tours. The Little Tykes Learn & Play 2-In-1 Activity Tunnel is the ultimate funhouse! The play tunnel even collapses for easy storage for Moms and Dads!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 1 year old and up

Manufacturer: MGA Entertainment

Average Price: $52.99

BUY IT online NOW at

VIDEOS & REVIEWS