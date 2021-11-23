LITTLE TIKES LEARN & PLAY 2-IN-1 ACTIVITY TUNNEL
Your kids will have the experience of their lives crawling through a fabric tunnel, peeking through side windows playing peekaboo with you, and dropping five very colorful balls through two drop tours. The Little Tykes Learn & Play 2-In-1 Activity Tunnel is the ultimate funhouse! The play tunnel even collapses for easy storage for Moms and Dads!
FAST FACTS
- Ages: 1 year old and up
- Manufacturer: MGA Entertainment
- Average Price: $52.99
