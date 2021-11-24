NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC 100-PIECE MAKEWAY MAGNETIC MARBLE RUN

Your little Einstein will go GAGA over the National Geographic’s Makeway Magnetic Marble Run! This STEM kit will make any magnetic surface into the ultimate, you gotta have it, marble run racetrack!!! The kit contains a 100-piece, vertical-mount construction set and a very detailed marble run guide with track-building puzzles and most importantly, challenges. I see a new physicist in the making! Get out of the way the marbles are rollin’!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 8 years and up

Manufacturer: BLUE MARBLE

Average Price: $49.99

BUY IT online today

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

https://time.com/6121565/best-toys-2021/

https://www.massnews.com/the-best-toys-of-2021/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Tof-h0LJMo