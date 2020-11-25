Preschool (3-4 yrs) - RYAN’S WORLD SHADOW WARRIOR NINJA MYSTERY BOX
In Ryan’s World your kid becomes a Shadow Warrior…a Ninja discovering fun martial arts-themed surprises in this stealth dojo storage case. The Ryan’s World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box is filled many Ninja surprises including six exclusive mystery figures, a ninja star spinner, a ninja sword (foam), a Shadow Warrior headband, & so much more.
- Ages: 3+
- Manufacturer: Bonkers Toys
- Average Price: $59.99
BUY ONLINE TODAY AT: TARGET -WALMART - AMAZON - TOYWIZ.COM - EBAY - FAO SCWARTZ ONLINE
REVIEWS & VIDEOS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13DuaURAwc0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7dvEFAjSF4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hc8FGceqZc