Preschool (3-4 yrs) - RYAN’S WORLD SHADOW WARRIOR NINJA MYSTERY BOX

Wed, 11/25/2020 - 3:54pm
Wednesday, November 25, 2020

In Ryan’s World your kid becomes a Shadow Warrior…a Ninja discovering fun martial arts-themed surprises in this stealth dojo storage case.  The Ryan’s World Shadow Warrior Ninja Mystery Box is filled many Ninja surprises including six exclusive mystery figures, a ninja star spinner, a ninja sword (foam), a Shadow Warrior headband, & so much more.

  • Ages: 3+
  • Manufacturer: Bonkers Toys 
  • Average Price: $59.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT:  TARGET -WALMART - AMAZON - TOYWIZ.COM - EBAY - FAO SCWARTZ ONLINE

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13DuaURAwc0 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o7dvEFAjSF4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Hc8FGceqZc

 

 

