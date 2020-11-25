Preschool (3-4 yrs) - STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 4:52pm
Your kids will “ooh” and “ahh” after touching the top of the Star Wars The Child’s head to activate more than 25 sound and motion combinations. You and your children can become begin a journey on Endor, or Tatooine, or anywhere in the Galaxy when you become the interactive creature’s protector and pretend to harness the power of the Force.  Beautiful built, The Child seems so real when closes its eyes, raises its arms, giggles and does many more animated and vocal features.

  • Ages: 4+
  • Manufacturer: Hasbro 
  • Average Price: $59.99

