Tweens (8+ Yrs) - ARTIE MAX

You can truly immerse your child in the absolute STEM experience when they create a slew of different designs when they learn how to plug in code into Artie Max so it can draw unique shapes using three colored pens. Artie Max features a secure and private WiFi as well as a mouth that lights up; LED eyes that really show off it’s smarts; awesome sounds and edge detection. Artie Max will be your kid’s new best friend!

Ages: 8 years and up

Manufacturer: EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS

Average Price: $109.99

NO SALES ON THIS ITEM THIS WEEK

​​​​​​​BUY IT ONLINE TODAY AT

CLICK HERE TO SEE ALL WEEKLY SALE STORE INSERTS - ALL MAJOR STORES

VIDEOS & REVIEWS

https://whatsgoodtodo.com/learning-resources-artie-max-review/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDC95oEEcg0

https://www.personalrobots.biz/learn-coding-here-is-the-perfect-robot-for-you/

https://milled.com/educationalinsights.com/artie-max-puts-the-a-in-steam-x7AZvmBo3ZibJ9Fu

https://www.parenting.com/shop/learning-resources-educational-insights-artie-max-coding-robot-ages-8-plus-1126-p425db43d5dc54bc880b1fb3a0cacc1dd.html