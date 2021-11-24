Tweens (8+ Yrs) - CANDY CLAW MACHINE

Your kids can build a working model of a classic arcade game that they have played so many times before…the CLAW! In the process of building the Candy Claw Machine, your child will learn how all the gears, levers, belt, screws, hydraulics, linkages, cranks and claws work together in harmony to pick up, move and drop prizes like the delicious lollipops just waiting to be savored that come with the kit. Mechanical Engineers in the making! Each Candy Claw Machine kit includes 10 lollipops and decoys for the claw to grab.

Ages: 6 years and up

Manufacturer: THAMES & KOSMOS

Average Price: $39.95 - $56

