Tweens (8+ yrs) - CHOCOLATE PEN

The SkyRocket Chocolate Pen is the ultimate gift for your tiny baker to be or for the ulimate chocolate lover. Simple load the pen with real chocolate (dark, regular, light..it’s all good). Once loaded the giftee can then use the pen todraw, write and fill the candy molds. Colorful and edible baking creations harden in minutes…YUMMMM!. Better yet, the kit includes a warming tray to keep the chocolate masterpieces melted.

Ages: 6+

Manufacturer: SkyRocket

Average Price: $29.99

