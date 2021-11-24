Tweens (8+ Yrs) - GAME BUILDER GARAGE

With the Nintendo Game Builder Garage your child can learn all about the basics on how to both design and visually program a video game. The Game Builder Garage teaches your kid through step-by-step lessons to help them create and share their own video games. This kit is compatible with the Nintendo Switch family of systems.

Ages: 8 years and up

Manufacturer: NINTENDO

Average Price: $29.99

