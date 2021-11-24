Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.

Tweens (8+ Yrs) - HEXMODS PRO SERIES ELITE RACEWAY

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 8:08pm
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Got a race car driver or a car designer in the wings? The Hexmods Pro Series Elite Raceway set will get your road warrior high-fiving with pure adrenaline!  The kit comes with a hobby-grade, R/C tuner car chassis with tons of model combinations, including hoods and bumpers, an LED underglow under the chassis and a lot more cool stuff. Kids can build an awesome racetrack configuration with over 20 feet of connectable barriers and can race up to 18 mph.  Do I here squealing tires?  Oh yeah!

 

  • Ages: 14 years and up
  • Manufacturer: HEXBUG
  • Average Price: $89.99 - $129.99

 

