Tweens (8+ yrs) - SNAP SHIPS GLADIUS AC-75 DROP SHIP
PlayMonster's Gladius AC-75 Dropship Aircraft is ultimate gift for your teenaged airplane enthusiast. Your teen will greatly enjoy building the AC-75 battle craft which has the largest and most heavily armed Snap Ship. The Gladius AC-75 kit includes the ability to create two different crafts using 124 interchangeable pieces including an action-ready UJU piece. This set also includes two pilot figures making it time to fly the great blue yonder!
- Ages: 8+
- Manufacturer: PlayMonster
- Average Price: $39.99
BUY ONLINE TODAY AT:
REVUES & VIDEOS:
http://www.mammanatty.com/Snap-Ship-Gladius.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjIwqNsT8CU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdWzQpiedbU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHZ0p2mbvgg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTZ1KqO6sr8