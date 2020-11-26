Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Tweens (8+ yrs) - SNAP SHIPS GLADIUS AC-75 DROP SHIP

Thu, 11/26/2020 - 7:47pm
Thursday, November 26, 2020

PlayMonster's Gladius AC-75 Dropship Aircraft is ultimate gift for your teenaged airplane enthusiast. Your teen will greatly enjoy building the AC-75 battle craft which has the largest and most heavily armed Snap Ship. The Gladius AC-75 kit includes the ability to create two different crafts using 124 interchangeable pieces including an action-ready UJU piece. This set also includes two pilot figures making it time to fly the great blue yonder!

  • Ages: 8+
  • Manufacturer: PlayMonster 
  • Average Price: $39.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT:

AMAZON

SNAPSHIPS.COM

TARGET

WALMART

TOYS R US ONLINE

ADVENTURE TOYS ONLINE

MOUNTAINTOYS.NET

BLACKDIAMONDGAMES.COM

SEARS

BRICKSEEK.COM

EBAY

EDEALINFO.COM

NOBLEKNIGHT.COM

SHOPTHESQUIRREL.COM

REVUES & VIDEOS:

http://www.mammanatty.com/Snap-Ship-Gladius.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sjIwqNsT8CU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdWzQpiedbU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHZ0p2mbvgg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TTZ1KqO6sr8

 

 

