The Young Scientists Club Future Veterinarian kit will help prepare the way for your animal loving child in their future career as a veterinarian. Your little Veterinarian will learn about X-rays of exotic animals and household pets while being encouraged to learn empathy as well as how to care for animals. The Future Veterinarian set has more than 10 activities that will spark a true interest in becoming a veterinarian. Truly the most awesome gift for the future caretaker of our furry friends!

FAST FACTS

Ages: 5 and up

Manufacturer: HORIZON GROUP USA

Average Price: $16.99

