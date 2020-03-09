Wimberley couple on quarantined cruise ship

The Grand Princess cruise ship with at least 21 confirmed coronavirus cases docked in California on Monday. Among the 3,500 passengers on the ship were Skip and Anna Casteel of Wimberley, according to multiple reports.

The couple had shown no symptoms of the virus as of Sunday night, according to a report by KXAN.

Passengers of the ship who are asymptomatic will be quarantined for 14 days, some of which will be brought to Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland.

“Upon docking, passengers will be medically screened by HHS/CDC at the port and then only asymptomatic passengers will be transferred to federal military installations for COVID-19 testing, and a 14-day quarantine,” Lackland said in a Facebook post.

Vice President Mike Pence said that of the 21 confirmed cases, 19 were crew members. The disease is expected to have spread from a man who previously went on the cruise ship and later died of the virus. Officials said the man was likely exposed to the virus on the cruise between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21. Some of the people on that cruise remained on the ship for the current cruise. At least six passengers who left the ship in February tested positive, including the man who died.

The ship was supposed to dock on Saturday, but was forced to cut the trip short and remain at sea for extra days with passengers largely quarantined in their rooms. Like many on the cruise ship, that left the Casteels short on “life saving” medication, according to family members. The medication was supplied on Sunday.

“We've been assured that all of the evacuees arriving in Lackland are without symptoms,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nierenberg said in a Facebook post on Sunday. “We've also been informed that a significant number of the evacuees are Texas residents. The Vice President has confirmed to Governor (Greg) Abbott that every evacuee would be tested upon their arrival to Lackland. We are working with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and have asked them to keep this federal operation on federal ground with federal resources. This is critical so that we keep our local hospitals and medical capacity at heightened readiness for any potential spread of COVID-19 locally. To date, there are zero confirmed cases of community-transmitted COVID-19 in San Antonio or Bexar County.”

Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said that there have been no cases of coronavirus reported in Hays County.

"As of March 5, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Hays County, and only a few individuals who believe they may have been exposed to a confirmed case are in self-quarantine and are being monitored as a precaution to protect our community," Schneider said. "While we are anticipating cases to eventually show up in Hays County, the first line of defense against an outbreak or community spreading is to follow the good health practices whether you are healthy or feeling sick."

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath that typically show up within 2 to 14 days of contracting it. Flu symptoms often also include headache, chills, body ache, sore throat, fatigue, stuffy nose and/or sneezing that is not typically associated with coronavirus.

Prevention Tips:

1. Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.

2. Avoid handshaking and high-fives

3. Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose, and mouth

4. Stay home when you feel sick

5. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue then put the tissue in the trash, or use the crook of your elbow if a tissue isn’t available

6. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household disinfectant cleaning spray or wipe. Clean cell and desk phones, computer keyboards, door handles, and work surfaces often.

7. Face masks are not considered an effective way to prevent someone from catching a virus unless you have close, frequent contact with a sick person; however, they are an option for sick people to use to keep from spreading the virus.

8. Avoid travel to areas that have been designated high-risk areas because of multiple verified cases of Coronavirus.

If you are concerned that you have been exposed to Coronavirus, contact your healthcare provider or the Hays County Local Health Department at 512-393-5525 to discuss your exposure risk. If you are experiencing symptoms you may be directed to your local hospital emergency room. The Hays County Local Health Department has a monitoring protocol in place which will be explained to you if your symptoms warrant it.

Coronaviruses are not new – some are responsible for common colds and some for more serious infections like SARS – but this particular strain of it is new which is why it is often referred to as Novel Coronavirus. The disease it causes is formally known as COVID-19, which stands for Coronavirus Disease and the year it was first known, 2019.

For more information about the cornoavirus, visit the CDC's website.