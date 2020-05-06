Work begins on Hopkins Street reconstruction project

Construction began Monday on the Hopkins Street Improvement Project from Bishop to Moore Streets.

The City of San Marcos Capital Improvement and Engineering Department aims to replace existing water and wastewater structures. The project will also add a drainage system to improve stormwater runoff and will reconstruct the street with curbs and sidewalks. Measures to calm traffic, reduce speeds and improve safety have been included in the street's design. Jordan Foster Construction, an Austin-based company, is the construction contractor for the project.

“This strategic street improvement project has been in the works for years and we are enthusiastic about moving forward,” said Laurie Moyer, director of Capital Improvements and Engineering. “This street will be a stunning, model example of a complete street concept, which preserves the environmental and historic integrity of the area while steadying traffic, improving drainage and allowing safe pedestrian access.”

The project's first construction phase will begin in the three blocks of Hopkins between Endicott Street and Johnson Avenue. Traffic will be diverted to Craddock Avenue during the duration of construction. Smaller detours will also be added for local traffic to Belvin or San Antonio Street. Construction equipment will be stored between Hopkins and Belvin Streets — in the 1500 block of each street — on two city-owned lots.

The city stated that the projected cost for construction is $10,070,388. The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization awarded the city a $3 million grant for the Hopkins Street Improvement Project.