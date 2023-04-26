Bobcats storm back to stun Troy in 9th inning

Texas State rallied for five runs in the top of the ninth inning as the Bobcats defeated the Troy Trojans 9-5 to avoid the sweep.

It was an important win for the Bobcats and head coach Steve Trout as the Bobcats are now in a fiveway tie for third place in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball standings.

“That’s a really good tough win on the road,” Trout said. “This is a crazy game and you have to compete until the last out and our guys did that. Some clutch at bats and big time pitches all day long. I’m really proud of how this group battled today.”

The scoring kicked off in the top of the first inning as the Bobcats loaded the bases with two outs.

Freshman second baseman Chase Mora ripped a single into center field to score two runs as Texas State took an early 2-0 lead.

Troy answered back, following a leadoff walk as the runner stole second base and then advanced to third following an error.

A RBI single into center field scored the runner as the Trojans cut the lead down to 2-1.

Troy then tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run into right center field in the bottom of the third.

But the tiebreak didn’t last long as freshman catcher Rashawn Galloway hit a leadoff double to give the Bobcats a runner in scoring position.

Third baseman Ryan Leary then brought Galloway home with a double of his own, as Texas State retook the lead, 3-2.

After advancing on a groundout, Leary scored on another groundout as the Bobcats extended the lead to 4-2.

Texas State’s lead stayed at a two-run deficit until Troy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the 7th to make it a one score game at 4-3.

The momentum then shifted towards the Trojans home dugout in the bottom of the eighth inning as a huge two-run bomb into left field gave Troy a 5-4 lead heading into the final inning of play.

Despite having a leadoff walk by Leary, who was then pitched a run by Damien Whitfield, the Bobcats flew out consecutive times for two outs.

Shortstop Davis Powell drew the walk before left fielder Jose Gonzales tied the game up at 5-5 despite being on his final strike –with a RBI single into right field to score Whitfield and move Powell to third base.

Following a walk by first baseman Daylan Pena to load the bases, designated hitter August Ramirez earned the RBI the hard way after he was hit by the pitch, giving Texas State a 6-5 lead.

Gonzales then scored on a wild pitch by Troy as all the runners moved up a base and the lead was extended to 7-5.

Galloway blasted a single into left field as two runs came across.

Despite Galloway getting tagged out at second base trying to advance, the damage was already done and Texas State held a 9-5 lead.

Closer Tristan Dixon recorded his third win of season by closing out the top of the ninth inning with a fly-out and three consecutive strikeouts due to a dropped third strike as the batter advanced to first safely.

Texas State returns to play Friday as the Bobcats travel to Norfolk, Virginia for a conference showdown with the Old Dominion Monarchs.

This will be the first meeting between the Monarchs and the Bobcats with Old Dominion rejoining the Sun Belt Conference last year.

ODU previously joined the conference back in 1982 before leaving for the Colonial Athletic Association in 1991.

Both the Monarchs and the Bobcats are part of a five-way tie for third place with Georgia Southern, Louisiana and Troy.

Last weekend, ODU dropped their conference series against App State with the Mountaineers taking the third game in the series, 18-8.

First pitch is at 5 p.m.. at Bud Metheny Baseball Stadium.

cmcwilliams@sanmarcosrecord.com Twitter: @ColtonBMc