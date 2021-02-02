2 San Marcans die from COVID-19, 104 new cases reported Tuesday

Two additional San Marcans have died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

The San Marcos residents who died were a man in his 60s and a man in his 50s. There have now been 192 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The local health department also recorded 104 new lab-confirmed cases, 77 recoveries, seven hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The county states that 2,570 COVID-19 cases are considered active — a 25-case increase since Monday — and there have been 15,113 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within Hays County on March 14, 2020. There have been 3,408 active cases over the last 21 days as of Tuesday. The county stated that there have been 1,721 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Feb. 2, 2021.

There are currently 35 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 678 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

With the 77 additional recoveries tallied Tuesday, 12,351 county residents have now recovered from the disease.

The local health department has received 108,080 negative tests and there have been 123,193 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 19 new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 705 active cases — three fewer cases than Monday — and there have been 5,489 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 4,864 total cases, including 948 active cases. Buda has recorded 2,661 total cases and currently has 460 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 682 total cases and has 138 active cases. Wimberley has tallied 569 total cases, including 138 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 103 active cases and has had 421 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 190 total cases and has 32 active cases. Niederwald has had 87 total cases and has 15 active cases. Maxwell has had 48 total cases and has 22 active cases. Mountain City has amassed 36 cases and three currently active cases. Uhland has had 28 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 18 total cases.

Creedmoor has had nine total cases, including four active cases. Bear Creek has tallied four total cases. Woodcreek has had four total cases and one active case.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,387 total cases tallied as of Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 2,350 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,155 are 10-19 years old; 2,034 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; and 1,520 are between 50-59 years old.

Nine-hundred-seventy-eight county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old, 928 are 9 years old or younger, 490 are 70-79 years old and 271 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 7,889 females and 7,224 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 48.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 33.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 17.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.4% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 26.8% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,106,729 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 36,870 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 11,002 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,935 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 1,730 among students and 205 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 196 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 17 active COVID-19 cases — 10 among students and seven among staff — for the week of Jan. 25--29.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.