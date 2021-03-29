Hays County records 77 new COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries Monday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported 77 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 17 additional recoveries, five hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Monday, which included information reported over the weekend.

The county considers 454 cases active — 60 more than Friday — and there have been 17,121 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 632 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,887 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 29, 2021.

Seven county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 787 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,431 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 17 recoveries recorded Monday.

Hays County has recorded 236 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 142,774 negative tests and there have been 159,895 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 38 new cases Monday. The city currently has 184 active cases — a 32-case increase since Friday, and there have been 6,094 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,516 total cases, including 132 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,025 total cases and currently has 64 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 814 total cases and has 36 active cases. Wimberley has counted 682 total cases, including 17 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 10 active cases and has had 509 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 211 total cases and has three active cases. Niederwald has had 90 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has three active cases. Mountain City has amassed 44 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,860 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,627 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,541 are 10-19 years old; 2,313 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,709 are between 50-59 years old; 1,110 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,106 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-thirty-eight residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 317 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,958 females and 8,163 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.6% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 0.7% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,388,650 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 47,169 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 3,146 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,420 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,169 among students and 251 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 84 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness; school and child care staff; and 1C, which consists of those ages 50-64, to register to be vaccinated. The DSHS will expand vaccine eligibility to all Texas adults beginning Monday, March 29. According to the DSHS, 53,855 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 28,350 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.