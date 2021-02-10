Hays County resident tests positive for UK COVID-19 variant

A Hays County resident has tested positive for the UK COVID-19 variant.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recently notified the Hays County Local Health Department that an individual tested positive for the UK variant, Hays County said.

"The person who tested positive with this new strain of the virus was asymptomatic," Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said in a statement. "Now is a good time to remind everyone to be extra vigilant and continue to do all the recommended safety protocols."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that the UK variant — and those discovered in South Africa and Brazil — spreads easier and quicker than other variants. According to the CDC, there are 932 cases of the UK variant in the United States with 34 states reporting at least one case. Texas has 35 cases of the UK variant at publication.

According to the local health department there have been 15,709 total COVID-19 cases in Hays County with 1,632 COVID-19 cases considered active as of Tuesday.

County officials continue to stress practicing safe COVID-19 measures such as increased hand washing, wearing a face mask, staying home when possible and not gathering in groups of people outside of household members.

Hays County Local Health Department Director Tammy Crumley said the county is currently in the process of contact tracing for the new variant case.