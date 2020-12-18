3 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; County records 71 new cases Friday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 fatalities Friday.

The county residents who died were a Kyle woman in her 90s, a San Marcos man in his 60s and a San Marcos woman in her 60s. Hays County has now seen 117 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14.

The local health department also recorded 71 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 63 additional recoveries, seven hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Friday.

Epidemiologist Ian Harris said Hays County residents should take all precautions to slow the spread of the virus.

“While we may not like it, this year’s holiday season will look different for many of us,” Harris said. “The best way to stop spreading the virus is to limit our exposure to others outside our household. That might mean not traveling, staying home and having small family gatherings instead of large family events.”

There are currently 1,262 active coronavirus cases — a five-case increase since Thursday — and there have been 8,720 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus. The local health department also reported that there have been 1,757 active cases over the last 21 days — a 66-case increase since Thursday. The county stated that there have been 1,035 probable cases spanning from April through Dec. 18.

There are currently 20 county residents hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 479 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Friday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within the county, the local health department said.

There have been 7,378 county residents who have recovered from the disease as of Friday.

The local health department has received 63,990 negative tests and there have been 72,749 tests administered in Hays County. Following its weekly audit, the county removed 32 cases from its cumulative total, citing duplicate and incorrect counts.

San Marcos continues to see an increase in active COVID-19 cases. There are currently 331 active cases — 21 more than Thursday — and there have been 3,423 total cases.

Kyle has tallied 2,872 total cases, including 455 active cases. Buda has recorded 1,483 total cases and currently has 252 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 358 total cases and has 91 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 69 active cases and has had 222 total cases. Wimberley has tallied 174 total cases, including 19 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 106 total cases and has 23 active cases. Niederwald has had 45 total cases and has 10 active cases. Uhland has had 24 total cases and currently has one active case. Manchaca has recorded 12 total cases, including three active cases. Maxwell has had 12 total cases and has three active cases.

Bear Creek currently has one active case and has tallied four total cases. Creedmoor has had two total active cases. Woodcreek has had two total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 2,795 total cases tallied as of Friday.

According to the local health department, 1,387 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old, while 1,143 people who have contracted the coronavirus are 40-49 years old and 1,138 residents fall in the 10-19-year-old age range. Eight-hundred-seventy-two county residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are between 50-59 years old, 549 are 60-69 years old, 407 are 9 years old or younger, 282 are 70-79 years old and 186 are 80 and older.

According to the local health department, 4,564 females and 4,195 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown states 46.9% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 30.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 22.4% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 71.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.3% are unknown or not specified, 2.4% are Black and 0.7% are Asian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 1,371,223 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19, 24,660 fatalities and an estimated 1,231,429 recoveries from the disease as of press time on Friday. There are currently 9,628 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 1,293 total coronavirus cases since March 1 — 1,199 among students and 94 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Friday. There are currently 92 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD is reporting 14 active COVID-19 cases — seven among faculty and staff and seven among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

Harris said continuing to wash hands, wear masks and maintaining social distance in public places are key factors to limiting the spread of COVID-19.