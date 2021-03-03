Amazon officially announces new delivery station in San Marcos

San Marcos will soon have a second Amazon facility following an official announcement from the company on Wednesday.

Amazon will develop a new 1 million square foot delivery station at 1346 Fortuna Road. Amazon uses delivery stations as its “last mile” of the fulfillment process, the company said. Packages are transported from Amazon fulfillment centers to delivery stations and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. Amazon said San Marcos’ new delivery station will be used for larger items.

“San Marcos is extremely excited to have been chosen to have another Amazon facility be built in our community,” Mayor Jane Hughson said. “We have the workforce and the community support to continue to be a strong and viable partner with the Amazon organization. Welcome again, to San Marcos.”

Amazon selected San Marcos as its location for its fifth Amazon fulfillment center in Texas on Aug. 20, 2015. The fulfillment center, located at 1401 E. McCarty Lane, opened in mid-2016. According to Amazon, the new delivery station will create hundreds of new jobs with starting wages at $15 per hour. Additionally, full-time employees receive comprehensive benefits, including full medical, vision and dental insurance, Amazon said, adding that full-time employees will also be eligible for a 401(k) with 50% match starting day one.

“With over 5,000 employees and three facilities in the Greater San Marcos region, Amazon is our region’s largest employer,” said Jason Giulietti, president of Greater San Marcos Partnership. “The new last mile facility is a testament to Amazon’s confidence in the quality of our workforce and their attraction to the growth taking place in the heart of the Texas Innovation Corridor.”

Amazon said the delivery station located in north San Marcos will open “later this year,” but did not provide a timeline. The company said hiring will begin approximately eight weeks prior to the launch of the facility. Candidates must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. Those interested can sign up for text alerts by texting JOBSNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and can visit https://www.amazondelivers.jobs to learn more and apply online.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.