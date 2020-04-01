CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System finalizes CTMC acquisition

The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System finalized its agreement to acquire Central Texas Medical Center on Wednesday.

CHRISTUS Health announced that it would be acquiring the San Marcos hospital on Feb. 3. CHRISTUS Health made the announcement Wednesday that the transfer of CTMC from AdventHealth was finalized. CTMC has been renamed CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos.

“This is an unprecedented time in modern medicine. Like CTMC, CHRISTUS has been working hard to prepare for and combat the spread of COVID-19,” said Ernie Sadau, president and CEO of CHRISTUS Health. "It is difficult for us to break away and put on an official celebration for today’s announcement, but we know this is a perfect time to rejoice internally because we have the addition of a valuable new partner. The work this facility has been accomplishing these last few weeks is nothing short of extraordinary — as is the work being done throughout CHRISTUS Health. And we’re honored to now be able to accomplish even more in the San Marcos community alongside our new colleagues.”

CHRISTUS Health stated that its San Marcos hospital will “play a pivotal role in ensuring the ever-growing health care needs of Central Texans are met through expanded resources and innovated health care offerings.”

The San Marcos hospital will be led by new president Thomas McKinney, who has been with CHRISTUS for nearly 20 years and previously served as the president of CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg in South Texas.

“We will continue to deliver on the CTMC mission, which happens to be a match to our CHRISTUS mission,” McKinney said. “Our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ. For 150 years, we have responded to the needs of the communities we serve by using this mission as our guide. We are looking forward to continuing to do that for everyone we will be privileged to serve in Central Texas”

Luanne Ansaldo will be the San Marcos hospital's new vice president of operations. She will support CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels

“We’re excited to introduce an outstanding leadership team to this community and to work closely with a number of exceptional physicians who will also be joining our team,” said Paul Generale, CHRISTUS Health’s executive vice president, chief strategy and network officer. “This important transition could not have been made possible without some steadfast dedication on behalf of many people both on the AdventHealth and CHRISTUS teams. In the midst, of responding to a pandemic everyone was making sure that joining CHRISTUS Health could happen.

“CTMC is an exceptional place to receive care,” Generale added. “It will continue to be such a place but will now be part of a larger physician network and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System that can offer a network of strong resources and support.”

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos is now a Catholic facility and will be sponsored by three congregations of religious women — the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston and San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth.

CHRISTUS Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit system made up of over 600 centers, which includes hospitals, walk-in clinics and health ministries. CHRISTUS Health has more than 15,000 physicians providing care across Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and New Mexico and in the Latin American countries of Chile, Colombia and Mexico.