DEVELOPING: 2 planes crash trying to land at San Marcos Regional Airport

Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:27pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, September 24, 2020

Two planes crashed while attempting to land at the San Marcos Regional Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday. 

The FAA said two single-engine airplanes collided while attempting to land Thursday. One person was aboard a Team Rockets F1 Experimental aircraft and two people were aboard a Cessna 172, according to preliminary reports. The Texas Department of Public Safety stated that the accident occurred at 7:18 p.m. Thursday. Two men were taken to a hospital an one was unharmed, DPS said.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation. 

Names of the occupants is not available at this time. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 
 

