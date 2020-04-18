Developing: SMPD officer killed, two undergoing surgery after investigating 'incident'

Update (9:07 p.m.): One San Marcos Police officer was killed and two are currently undergoing surgery after investigating an incident near Hunter Road, according to Charley Wilkison, executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

According to Wilkison, three officers were shot after responding to a family violence call. Two SMPD officers are currently undergoing surgery with one in critical condition. The suspect died at the scene.

OIS, San Marcos PD, family violence call, suspect began firing @ officers. 3 officers shot, 2 in surgery now, 1 in critical condition, sadly, 1 officer deceased. Suspect deceased on scene. Staff Atty Alyssa Urban in San Marcos working CLEAT’s 38th OIS, 2020 @CLEAT @NAPOpolice — Charley Wilkison (@charleywilkison) April 19, 2020

The San Marcos Police Department shut down Hunter Road from Reimer Avenue to McCarty Road to investigate an “incident” on Saturday. SMPD reported at approximately 7:43 p.m. that the area was secured and the public no longer faces a threat.

SMPD warned residents around the area that there was a need to “shelter in place and the public needs to avoid the area as the scene has not been made safe,” at approximately

7:08 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

