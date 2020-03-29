Hays County announces three new COVID-19 cases, six recoveries

Hays County announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total up to 16. The county also stated that six patients have recovered from the disease.

This is the first announcement of new cases of the coronavirus since Thursday. The county has received 170 negative tests, 16 positive tests and nine pending tests. There are currently 10 active cases of COVID-19, the county said.

According to Hays County, four of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled before coming down with symptoms, while 12 patients had no travel history .

Additionally, five patients who tested positive for the disease fall in the 30-39 age range; four patients are between 40-49; three of the patients are between 50-59; three of the patients are 20-29; and one patient is between 60-69 years old.

Kyle and Buda both have had five cases of COVID-19 each. San Marcos has had three cases of the disease. Austin, within Hays County, has seen two cases, while Dripping Springs has had one case.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear between 2-14 days of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states that people should seek medical attention if they display one or more of the following symptoms: difficulty breathing or shortness of breath; persistent pain or pressure in the chest; new confusion or inability to arouse; or bluish lips or face. The CDC recommends calling a doctor’s office or emergency room before going. Those who self-isolate with COVID-19 can leave self-isolation if they haven't had a fever for at least 72 hours (without the use of medicine that reduces fevers), symptoms have improved and it’s been at least 7 days since symptoms first appeared, according to the CDC.

“Residents with underlying health conditions or a weakened immune system and persons over 65 tend to be hardest hit by COVID-19 and should consult their health care provider if they are experiencing symptoms,” Hays County Epidemiologist Eric Schneider said.