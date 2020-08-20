Hays County Sheriff’s Office activity in Wimberley results in pursuit, shots fired

Hays County Sheriff's Office Deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper were involved in vehicle pursuit and exchanged gunfire with an individual on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office responded to the Wimberley Exxon in the 14000 block of Ranch Road 12 in Wimberley for a possible suicidal person at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Offiicals said information was later received that the person had stolen a vehicle and was heading north on Ranch Road 12 toward Dripping Springs.

The HCSO said deputies and the Department of Public Safety caught up with the vehicle and a pursuit began. The vehicle proceeded to turn east on FM 150, officials said.

When the vehicle stopped, the suspect began firing at the deputies and the state trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, who was transported to a local hospital, the HCSO said.

A deputy suffered non-life threatening injuries, which did not stem from a gunshot. The deputy was also transported to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The HCSO is not releasing the names of the persons involved in Thursday’s incident at this time. A joint investigation will be conducted by the Texas Rangers, DPS, and HCSO, officials said.

