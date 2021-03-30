Hays County tallies 90 COVID-19 recoveries, 4 new cases Tuesday

The Hays County Local Health Department recorded 90 additional recoveries from COVID-19, four new lab-confirmed cases and one hospitalization on Tuesday.

Hays County, however, stated that it had not received testing information from Curative at the time of publication. Information received from Curative will be added to Wednesday’s report.

The county considers 638 cases active — 86 fewer than Monday — and there have been 17,125 total cases since the first recorded coronavirus case within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 552 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,887 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 30, 2021.

Eight county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 788 total hospitalizations with the one hospitalization reported Tuesday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,521 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 86 recoveries recorded Tuesday.

Hays County has recorded 236 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries.

The local health department has received 142,897 negative tests and there have been 160,022 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded one new case Tuesday. The city currently has 147 active cases — a 37-case decrease since Monday — and there have been 6,095 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,519 total cases, including 118 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,025 total cases and currently has 52 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 814 total cases and has 24 active cases. Wimberley has counted 682 total cases, including 10 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 10 active cases and has had 509 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 211 total cases and has two active cases. Niederwald has had 90 total cases and currently has one active case. Maxwell has had 62 total cases and has one active case. Mountain City has amassed 44 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 32 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,860 total cases tallied Tuesday.

According to the local health department, 2,628 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,541 are 10-19 years old; 2,314 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,710 are between 50-59 years old; 1,110 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,107 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-thirty-eight residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 317 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,961 females and 8,164 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.4% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.2% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.6% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 0.7% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,391,860 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 47,278 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 3,161 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,430 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,179 among students and 251 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Tuesday. There are currently 63 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases prior to this week’s spring break. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, which went into effect Monday. According to the DSHS, 54,873 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while 29,476 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.