ICY ROADS: SMPD urges residents to stay home if possible

The San Marcos Police Department has responded to more than dozen auto accidents caused by icy roads Saturday morning.

SMPD urges drivers to slow down due to the icy conditions and to stay home if possible.

“(Interstate 35) has been treated with deicer but we are experiencing multiple auto accidents with minor injuries,” SMPD said in a social media post. “Bridges and overpasses will remain slick through the weekend.”

The City of San Marcos said patrol officers shut down I-35 shortly after 4:30 a.m. and diverted traffic to access roads. The interstate was treated for ice and reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m. But roadways and bridges remain slick and dangerous despite the city and the Texas Department of Transportation's deicing efforts overnight and throughout the past week, the city said.

Additionally, the city said Wonder World Drive bridges west of I-35 are both closed as of 8 a.m on Saturday. They will reopen as soon as additional deicer is applied.

"Winter weather conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend so stay off the roadways if possible," the city said in a news release, adding that ice has begun to form on some non-elevated sections of I-35. "Drivers have reported that ice is forming on their windshields and impairing visability."

