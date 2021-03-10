Kyle police respond to active shooter report later determined as false report

Kyle police determined an active shooter report to be a false report.

The Kyle Police Department responded to an active shooter report at the 100 block of Brazos Lane at approximately 4:02 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said the caller reported an individual was harming another individual inside the home, and making threats to harm law enforcement.

The City of Kyle issued a shelter-in-place alert to residents in the area via the Warn Central Texas Emergency Alert system and social channels. Officials said homes in the immediate area were evacuated as police arrived on scene.

Police said no one was found inside when officers entered the home. Officials said KPD believes the call was a hoax aimed at luring law enforcement into the area.

"We train our officers and staff to respond to these active-threat situations in the fastest most efficient way possible because lost time can lead to lost lives,” Kyle Police Chief Jeff Barnett said. “When someone makes a false report of this nature, they are not only wasting the valuable time and resources of our police department, but they are also engaging in a very costly and dangerous prank."

Making a false report to the police is a criminal offense. KPD continues to investigate the call and will take any necessary legal action

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

