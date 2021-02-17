Wednesday Updates: Grocery store openings, warm shelters available

Local grocery stores continue to be impacted by the ongoing winter weather and electrical outages.

H-E-B’s San Marcos stores are scheduled to open at noon Wednesday and operate until 5 p.m. However, H-E-B, warns store hours could be adjusted at any time according to local conditions. San Marcos, like much of the state, continues to see power outages across the city impacting both H-E-B locations. H-E-B provides real-time updates regarding store hours at https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-re...

Walmart, located at 1015 State Highway 80, was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but said it’s unable to do so due to weather conditions and power outages. Updates can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Walmart404/

Sam’s Club, located at 1350, said it's attempting to open at 12 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. But a representative said Sam’s is also dealing with power outages.

Cuevas Produce, located at 100 Linda Drive, will be open from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Cuevas said in a social media post that it is low on produce and is unable to restock, “but are definitely tapping every resource we can.”

Know of any places providing food? Let us know, email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.

Warming Shelters available

Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating temporary shelter locations for anyone needing assistance. The county asks that you call ahead in case they are at capacity and cannot accept anyone else into the facility.

Southside Community Center

518 S Guadalupe St.

San Marcos

512-557-0795



The Salvation Army

300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100

San Marcos

512-938-2596



Hays Hills Baptist Church

1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626

Buda

512-295-3132



Dripping Springs United Methodist Church

28900 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

512-894-7123



Westover Baptist Church

1310 Advance St.

San Marcos

512-214-2258



First Baptist Church of Wimberley

15951 Winters Mill Parkway

Wimberley, TX

432-634-2364

Additional resource information may be found at:

https://hayscountytx.com/departments/office-of-emergency-services/be-pre...