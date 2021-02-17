Long lines outside San Marcos' H-E-B location at 200 W. Hopkins St. on Wednesday. Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Wednesday Updates: Grocery store openings, warm shelters available
Local grocery stores continue to be impacted by the ongoing winter weather and electrical outages.
H-E-B’s San Marcos stores are scheduled to open at noon Wednesday and operate until 5 p.m. However, H-E-B, warns store hours could be adjusted at any time according to local conditions. San Marcos, like much of the state, continues to see power outages across the city impacting both H-E-B locations. H-E-B provides real-time updates regarding store hours at https://newsroom.heb.com/severe-winter-weather-h-e-b-store-operations-re...
Walmart, located at 1015 State Highway 80, was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. but said it’s unable to do so due to weather conditions and power outages. Updates can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Walmart404/
Sam’s Club, located at 1350, said it's attempting to open at 12 p.m. and close at 5 p.m. But a representative said Sam’s is also dealing with power outages.
Cuevas Produce, located at 100 Linda Drive, will be open from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Cuevas said in a social media post that it is low on produce and is unable to restock, “but are definitely tapping every resource we can.”
Know of any places providing food? Let us know, email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.
Warming Shelters available
Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating temporary shelter locations for anyone needing assistance. The county asks that you call ahead in case they are at capacity and cannot accept anyone else into the facility.
Southside Community Center
518 S Guadalupe St.
San Marcos
512-557-0795
The Salvation Army
300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100
San Marcos
512-938-2596
Hays Hills Baptist Church
1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626
Buda
512-295-3132
Dripping Springs United Methodist Church
28900 Ranch Road 12
Dripping Springs
512-894-7123
Westover Baptist Church
1310 Advance St.
San Marcos
512-214-2258
First Baptist Church of Wimberley
15951 Winters Mill Parkway
Wimberley, TX
432-634-2364
Additional resource information may be found at:
https://hayscountytx.com/departments/office-of-emergency-services/be-pre...