Winter Weather Updates: Hays County issues disaster declaration; Schools, businesses close ahead of deteriorating conditions

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra issued a local disaster declaration amid severe winter weather conditions.

Becerra signed the declaration on Sunday, which lasts for seven days or until winter weather conditions no longer exist.

“In collaboration with emergency management services in the community, we determined that weather-related conditions pose a significant threat to Hays County citizens and their property,” Becerra said in a statement. “Out of an abundance amount of caution, we will take measures to ensure the highest level of response and safety. Thanks to the outpouring of support by our staff and community, we stand vigilant during this time.”

Winter weather continues Sunday with the National Weather Service forecasting freezing rain throughout the day which will later transition into snow.

A winter storm warning is in effect through Monday at 12 p.m. The NWS recently placed Hays County in a wind chill warning until Monday at 12 p.m. with wind chills expected anywhere between 0 and 10 degrees below zero.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration in all 254 counties in response to the severe weather. According to the Hays County Office of the General Counsel, the declaration will allow Hays County to qualify for resources for reimbursement if federal or state relief dollars are allocated for this particular event.

SMPD, TxDOT urge drivers to remain off roadways

The San Marcos Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation are asking for people to stay off the roadways as conditions deteriorate in and around San Marcos.

SMPD said Sunday morning that it had responded to 240 calls for service, 48 minor accidents and 12 disable vehicles since 6 p.m. on Saturday.

City of San Marcos, Electric Reliability Council of Texas ask for energy conservation

The City of San Marcos is urging residents to conserve energy, specifically on Monday and Tuesday as winter conditions continue.

The city said it expects demand for electricity to increase as temperatures remain below freezing, which could result in system overloads. The San Marcos Electric Utility is encouraging residents to conserve power by lowering thermostats to 68 degrees, and avoid using large appliances such as washers, dryers, ovens and hot water heaters, specifically on Monday and Tuesday.

Residents can call 512-393-8313 if they experience a power outage. For water outages or sewage problems, call 512-393-8010.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the power grid in Texas, is warning of stress to the power grid.

Schools close ahead of Monday

With winter weather in the forecast, San Marcos Consolidated ISD’s campuses and offices will be 100% virtual for students on Monday, the district announced Friday.

SMCISD said staff will work from home, unless contacted by a supervisor. Additionally, curbside meals will be closed on Monday.

The school district said it will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the weekend. SMCISD plans to operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday. The district will communicate with families by email, social media, district website, district app and text message if a closure, delay or move to virtual learning becomes necessary on Tuesday.

Texas State University announced that its San Marcos campus is closed through Wednesday at 8 a.m. The university said only designated essential personnel should report to work on the campus. Texas State is asking faculty to communicate with students directly on any alternate class plans.

Texas State will monitor weather and road conditions and will announce operational status of its campuses beyond Wednesday no later than Tuesday at 5 p.m.

San Marcos businesses close, adjust hours

Several San Marcos businesses have adjusted their hours or closed as weather conditions worsen.

H-E-B announced that it will change its hours for Sunday and Monday. H-E-B locations in San Marcos will close at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Monday hours are now 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The following businesses are closed on Sunday: Casa Maria/Mexican Restaurant Bar; Chuy’s, Ivar’s River Pub (also closed Monday); Dos Gatos Kolache Bakery (also closed Monday); Tanger Outlet Mall; Gumby’s Pizza; AquaBrew; Zelick’s; and The Root Cellar Cafe & Brewery.

Want to report a business closure? Let the Daily Record know, email ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com.

Hays County COVID-19 Curative Testing locations closed

Hays County’s COVID-19 testing at curative sites are closed. Operations for all Texas Curative Testing Sites are closed through Tuesday. Normal operations will resume on Wednesday. Curative is updating those who have appointments directly.

Aiding those in need

In an effort to help community members in need, the city is also working with The Salvation Army, Southside Community Center and H.O.M.E. Center of Central Texas to provide individuals with hotel vouchers. Additionally, Hays County Emergency Management is coordinating temporary shelter locations for anyone unable to obtain other accommodations.

Southside Community Center

518 S Guadalupe St.

San Marcos

512-557-0795



The Salvation Army

300 S CM Allen Parkway, Ste. 100

San Marcos

512-557-3661



Hays Hills Baptist Church

1401 N Farm to Market Rd. 1626

Buda

512-295-3132



Dripping Springs United Methodist Church

28900 Ranch Road 12

Dripping Springs

512-894-7123



Westover Baptist Church

1310 Advance St.

San Marcos

512-214-2258



First Baptist Church of Wimberley

15951 Winters Mill Parkway

Wimberley, TX

432-634-2364

The city said individuals are asked to call ahead to ensure shelters can accommodate requests because of COVID-19 restrictions. Individuals must provide their own sleeping gear, the city said.

Individuals can also call, text, or leave a voicemail for H.O.M.E Center of Central Texas at 512-270-8433.

Additional resource information may be found at: https://hayscountytx.com/2021/02/13/resources-for-those-in-need-during-f...

