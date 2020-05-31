Woman found dead inside San Marcos apartment, SMPD searching for murder suspect

A woman was found dead Saturday evening inside a San Marcos apartment with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the San Marcos Police Department.

SMPD responded to reports of a shooting at Redpoint San Marcos apartments — located at 650 River Rd. and formerly The Woods of San Marcos — at approximately 6:51 p.m.

Police say officers located a woman dead, later identified as Ivoryana Chante Ballard, 20, from apparent gunshot wounds. Ballard was pronounced deceased at 7:41 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Maggie Moreno, police said.

Officials say a murder investigation conducted by SMPD’s Criminal Investigations Division identified Steven Deshawn Crawford, 20, as a suspect in the murder and issued an active arrest warrant. Police are still searching for Crawford and his current whereabouts are unknown, SMPD said.

Police say the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no active threat to the general public. This is the second homicide in San Marcos in 2020.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about Crawford’s whereabouts or any information pertinent to the investigation to contact Detective Dave Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.