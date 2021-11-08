2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 184 new cases reported in weekly report

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported in its weekly report.

A San Marcos man in his 70s and Driftwood woman in her 40s were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 401 COVID-19-related fatalities.

The local health department also reported 219 additional recoveries, 184 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospitalizations and four hospital discharges on Monday, which included information between Nov. 1-8.

The county considers 380 cases active — 51 fewer than last week’s report — and there have been 29,864 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 615 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,369 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Nov. 8, 2021.

Twelve county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — nine who are unvaccinated and three who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the eight residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, four are in the ICU and on a ventilator, three are in the ICU and not on a ventilator and two are non-ICU patients. Additionally, two of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,348 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 29,083 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 219 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 278,263 negative tests and there have been 308,127 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for this week’s report was 5.03%. During its weekly audit, the county removed 14 cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records.

San Marcos tallied 36 new cases between Nov. 1-8. The city currently has 91 active cases and there have been 9,870 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,714 total cases, including 121 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,480 total cases and currently has 102 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,412 total cases and has 11 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,629 total cases, including 28 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 845 total cases and has 10 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 472 total cases with six cases considered active. Niederwald has had 142 total cases, including one active case. Mountain City has amassed 80 total cases with four currently considered active. Maxwell has had 73 total cases, including two active cases. Manchaca has recorded 58 total cases. Uhland has had 59 total cases with three considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases, including one active case. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,488 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 53 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,112 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 82 cases considered active; 4,658 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 61 with active cases; 4,041 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 50 cases considered active; 2,804 are between 50-59 years old, including 32 active cases; 2,627 are 9 years old or younger with 72 cases considered active; and 1,804 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 19 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-seventy-three Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 10 active cases; and 457 are 80 and older with one case currently active.

There have been 15,527 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,337 among males in Hays County. There are currently 192 active cases among males in the county and 188 active cases among females.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.8% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 14,038 lab-confirmed cases between Nov. 1-8. There have now been 3,529,841 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 70,766 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,801 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 8.88%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,847 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,712 among students and 135 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 50 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 10 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — seven among 8,200 SMCISD students and three among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 128,297 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 59.59% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older.

Additionally, 147,716 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 68.61% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 16,784 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.