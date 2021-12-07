2 Hays County residents die Of COVID-19; 196 new cases reported in weekly report

​​Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, marking the 406th and 407th coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported that the two county residents who died were a San Marcos woman in her 80s and a Driftwood man in his 60s.

An additional 222 recoveries from COVID-19, 196 new lab-confirmed cases, seven hospital discharges and four hospitalizations were reported in the local health department's weekly report, which included information from Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

The county considers 271 cases active — 40 fewer than last week’s report — and there have been 30,558 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 517 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,470 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Dec. 6, 2021.

Ten county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — eight who are unvaccinated and two who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the eight residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, three are in the ICU and not on a ventilator, three are non-ICU patients and two are in the ICU and on a ventilator. Additionally, one of the residents who is hospitalized and vaccinated is in the ICU and not on a ventilator and one is a non-ICU patient. There have been 1,377 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 29,879 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 222 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 290,110 negative tests and there have been 320,668 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for this week’s report was 3.54%. The county removed 12 cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records following its weekly audit.

San Marcos tallied 39 new cases between Nov. 29-Dec. 6. The city currently has 75 active cases — six fewer than last week — and there have been 10,031 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,945 total cases, including 95 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,647 total cases and currently has 53 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,438 total cases and has 11 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,680 total cases, including 17 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 865 total cases and has 10 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 485 total cases with two cases considered active. Niederwald has had 145 total cases including two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 83 total cases with one currently considered active. Maxwell has had 82 total cases, including three active cases. Uhland has had 64 total cases with four considered active. Manchaca has recorded 62 total cases and two active cases. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total cases.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,609 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 53 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,240 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 43 cases considered active; 4,768 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 49 with active cases; 4,136 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 38 cases considered active; 2,866 are between 50-59 years old, including 32 active cases; 2,735 are 9 years old or younger with 34 cases considered active; and 1,842 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 12 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-ninety-four Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including five active cases; and 468 are 80 and older with five cases currently active.

There have been 15,902 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,656 among males in Hays County. There are currently 139 active cases among females in the county and 132 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.6% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.8% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.6% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.7% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.3% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 14,215 lab-confirmed cases between Nov. 29-Dec. 6. There have now been 3,594,554 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 72,989 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,971 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 8.9%.

At Texas State University there have been 2,001 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,850 among students and 151 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 54 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported three active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — two among 8,200 students and one among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 132,878 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 61.72% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older.

Additionally, 154,453 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.74% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 29,237 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.