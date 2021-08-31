2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, 259 new cases reported Tuesday

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Tuesday.

The county residents who died were an Austin man in his 60s and a Kyle man in his 40s. Hays County has now recorded 320 coronavirus-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also tallied 259 new lab-confirmed cases, 162 additional recoveries, eight hospital discharges and three hospitalizations on Tuesday. The county stated that the number of cases contains two days worth of data because 95 cases reported from Curative were reported Monday but were not received until after 5 p.m.

Hays County considers 2,119 cases active — 85 more than Monday — and there have been 25,401 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 3,315 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 2,788 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021.

Fifty-five county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 47 who are unvaccinated and eight who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 47 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 20 are in the ICU and on a ventilator, 16 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator and 11 are not in the ICU. Additionally, six of the county residents hospitalized who are vaccinated are non-ICU patients, while one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,186 total hospitalizations as of Tuesday.

There have been 22,962 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 162 recoveries tallied Tuesday.

The local health department has received 223,896 negative tests and there have been 249,297 tests administered in Hays County. The positivity rate for Tuesday's report was approximately 9.7%.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has conducted random testing for positive cases of the Delta variant and there has been one confirmed positive Delta case detected in Hays County. The county, however, stated that the case is no longer considered active.

San Marcos recorded 109 new cases Tuesday. The city currently has 730 active cases — 13 more than Monday — and there have been 8,773 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 8,229 total cases, including 658 active cases. Buda has tallied 4,587 total cases and currently has 371 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,251 total cases and has 101 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,175 total cases, including 145 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 716 total cases and has 48 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 359 total cases with 47 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 120 total cases, including nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 70 total cases with five currently considered active. Maxwell has had 56 total cases. Uhland has had 44 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 31 total cases with two currently considered active.

Woodcreek has recorded 12 total. Creedmoor has recorded eight total cases. Bear Creek has amassed seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 6,807 total cases tallied as of Tuesday. There are currently 452 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,066 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 457 cases considered active; 4,014 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 352 with active cases; 3,444 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 278 cases considered active; 2,433 are between 50-59 years old, including 147 active cases; 1,902 are 9 years old or younger with 236 cases considered active; and 1,575 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 142 are considered active cases.

Seven-hundred-forty-five Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 35 active cases; and 415 are 80 and older with 18 cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 13,215 females and 12,186 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 1,078 active cases among females in the county and there are 1,041 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.5% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 36.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 14.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 68.9% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.9% are unknown or not specified, 3.2% are Black, 1% are Asian, 0.9% are listed as other and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 22,746 lab-confirmed cases Tuesday. There have now been 3,022,678 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 55,635 fatalities as of Tuesday. There are currently 13,878 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Tuesday is 14.01%.

At Texas State University there have been 681 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 622 among students and 59 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 442 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 27 active COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 23-27 — 21 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 114,773 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 58.56% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 137,830 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 70.32% of the eligible population.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

