2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; 61 new cases recorded Wednesday

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Wednesday.

Two men in their 70s — one from Wimberley and one residing in Buda — were among those who died from the coronavirus. Hays County has now recorded 375 COVID-19-related fatalities since the pandemic’s onset.

The local health department also reported 126 additional recoveries from the coronavirus, 61 new lab-confirmed cases, five hospitalizations and three hospital discharges on Wednesday.

The county considers 878 cases active — 67 fewer than Tuesday — and there have been 28,857 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 1,557 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,206 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Oct. 6, 2021.

Forty county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 33 who are unvaccinated and seven who are fully vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 33 citizens hospitalized who are unvaccinated, 13 are in the ICU and not currently on a ventilator, 11 are in the ICU and on a ventilator and nine are non-ICU patients. Additionally, four of the seven residents who are hospitalized and fully vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients, while one is in the ICU and on a ventilator and one is in the ICU and currently not on a ventilator. There have been 1,316 total hospitalizations as of Wednesday.

The local health department has tallied 27,604 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus following the 126 recoveries reported Wednesday.

The local health department has received 259,703 negative tests and there have been 288,650 tests administered in the county.

San Marcos recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The city currently has 208 active cases — 15 less than Tuesday — and there have been 9,731 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,336 total cases, including 275 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,187 total cases and currently has 166 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,378 total cases and has 29 active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,529 total cases, including 113 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 818 total cases and has 39 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 455 total cases with 28 cases considered active. Niederwald has had 136 total cases, including five active cases. Mountain City has amassed 76 total cases with one active case. Maxwell has had 71 total cases. Uhland has had 55 total cases and has three active cases. Manchaca has recorded 55 total cases with 11 currently considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 12 total.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,350 total cases tallied as of Wednesday. There are currently 80 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 4,906 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 253 cases considered active; 4,515 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 118 with active cases; 3,902 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 123 cases considered active; 2,708 are between 50-59 years old, including 78 active cases; 2,451 are 9 years old or younger with 140 cases considered active; and 1,738 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 48 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-thirty-eight Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including 32 active cases; and 449 are 80 and older with six cases currently active.

The local health department reported that 15,013 females and 13,844 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19. There are currently 442 active cases among females in the county and there are 436 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.2% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.7% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 24.8% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 10,120 lab-confirmed cases Wednesday. There have now been 3,415,430 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 65,433 fatalities as of Wednesday. There are currently 7,474 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Wednesday is 9.1%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,648 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,529 among students and 119 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 75 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported 18 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday — 11 among 8,000 SMCISD students and seven among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 124,067 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, approximately 63.3% of 195,999 eligible residents who are 12 years or older. Additionally, 144,153 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 73.55% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 6,516 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

A drive-thru vaccine clinic will soon be offered Monday-Friday by MD Diagnostics at Old Walnut Springs School, 300 Sportsplex, in Dripping Springs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.