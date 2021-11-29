2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19; 75 new cases reported in weekly report

Two Hays County residents recently died of COVID-19, marking the 405th and 406th coronavirus-related fatalities.

The Hays County Local Health Department also reported that the two county residents who died were a Kyle man in his 70s and Wimberley man in his 50s.

An additional 211 recoveries from COVID-19, 75 new lab-confirmed cases, 10 hospitalizations and 10 hospital discharges were reported in the local health department's weekly report, which included information from Nov. 22-29.

The county considers 311 cases active — 142 fewer than last week’s report — and there have been 30,374 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. The county has tallied 528 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 3,438 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through Nov. 29, 2021.

Thirteen county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 — 10 who are unvaccinated and three who are vaccinated, according to the local health department. The county stated that of the 10 residents hospitalized who are unvaccinated, four are non-ICU patients, three are in the ICU and on a ventilator and three are in the ICU and not on a ventilator. Additionally, two of the residents who are hospitalized and vaccinated are currently non-ICU patients and one is in the ICU and not on a ventilator. There have been 1,373 total hospitalizations as of Monday.

The county has tallied 29,657 county residents who’ve recovered from the coronavirus with the 211 recoveries reported Monday.

The local health department has received 286,821 negative tests and there have been 315,134 tests administered in the county. The positivity rate for this week’s report was 3.64%. The county removed four cases from its total case count due to out-of-county or duplicate records following its weekly audit.

San Marcos tallied 20 new cases between Nov. 22-29. The city currently has 81 active cases — 34 fewer than last week — and there have been 9,992 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 9,868 total cases, including 83 active cases. Buda has tallied 5,608 total cases and currently has 79 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 1,429 total cases and has eight active cases. Wimberley has counted 1,667 total cases, including 21 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, has had 862 total cases and has 14 active cases. Driftwood has recorded 485 total cases with nine cases considered active. Niederwald has had 143 total cases. Mountain City has amassed 83 total cases with two currently considered active. Maxwell has had 82 total cases, including seven active cases. Manchaca has recorded 60 total cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 64 total cases with four considered active. Woodcreek has recorded 13 total with one active case.

Bear Creek has amassed eight total cases. Creedmoor has recorded seven total cases. Hays has reported three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 7,570 total cases tallied as of Monday. There are currently 44 active cases among 20-29 year olds in Hays County.

According to the local health department, 5,210 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 10-19 years old, including 52 cases considered active; 4,738 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old with 51 with active cases; 4,112 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range with 53 cases considered active; 2,847 are between 50-59 years old, including 26 active cases; 2,711 are 9 years old or younger with 56 cases considered active; and 1,832 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old and 16 are considered active cases.

Eight-hundred-eighty-nine Hays County residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, including eight active cases; and 465 are 80 and older with five cases currently active.

There have been 15,796 total coronavirus cases among females and 14,578 among males in Hays County. There are currently 163 active cases among females in the county and 148 active cases among males.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 48.6% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 37.9% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 13.5% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 70.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 23.7% are unknown or not specified, 3.3% are Black, 1.3% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported an additional 14,112 lab-confirmed cases between Nov. 22-29. There have now been 3,580,339 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 72,529 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,796 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS. The statewide positivity rate as of Monday is 8.17%.

At Texas State University there have been 1,957 coronavirus cases recorded since Aug. 1 — 1,809 among students and 148 among faculty and staff — at the time of publication. There are currently 30 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported one active COVID-19 cases as of Monday — one among 1,230 faculty and staff members.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

VACCINE SIGNUP

To make an appointment for a vaccine shot, visit https://www.haysinformed.com. From there you can use the new online scheduler to find a time and location that works best for you. According to the DSHS, 130,812 Hays County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Monday, approximately 60.76% of 215,309 eligible residents who are 5 years or older.

Additionally, 153,082 county residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose — 71.1% of the eligible population. DSHS data states that 22,335 county residents have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

“No appointment needed” vaccine clinics are available Monday-Friday at Live Oak Community Clinic, 401 Broadway, in San Marcos between 8-11 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available at this clinic.

A walk-in Pfizer vaccine clinic takes place at Communicare in Kyle at 2810 Dacy Lane every Monday-Friday between 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in San Marcos at multiple CVS pharmacies, multiple Walgreens pharmacies, both H-E-B pharmacies, MedPark Pharmacy, B&J Pharmacy, San Marcos Family Medicine and Sam’s Club Pharmacy. Visit https://hayscountytx.com/covid-19-information-for-hays-county-residents/ to see other locations across the county. Check with each location to see if an appointment is required or if walk-in is accepted.

