2 Hays County residents die of COVID-19, Hays County counts 36 new cases Thursday

The Hays County Local Health Department reported two new COVID-19-related fatalities Thursday, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 231.

Hays County said the two county residents who died were a Kyle man in his 80s and a Buda woman in her 40s.

The local health department also recorded 60 recoveries from COVID-19, 36 new lab-confirmed cases, four hospital discharges and two hospitalizations on Thursday.

The county considers 473 cases active — 23 fewer than Wednesday — and there have been 16,651 total cases since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020. Hays County has tallied 818 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,839 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through March 11, 2021.

Ten county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 764 total hospitalizations following the fluctuation between hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported on Thursday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 15,947 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 60 recoveries recorded Thursday.

The local health department has received 132,453 negative tests and there have been 148,39,104 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded eight new cases on Thursday. The city currently has 142 active cases — a five-case decrease since Wednesday — and there have been 5,906 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,380 total cases, including 112 active cases. Buda has tallied 2,956 total cases and currently has 113 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 777 total cases and has 39 active cases. Wimberley has counted 665 total cases, including 24 active cases. Austin, within Hays County, currently has 22 active cases and has had 499 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 208 total cases and has seven active cases. Niederwald has had 89 total cases. Maxwell has had 57 total cases and has nine active cases. Mountain City has amassed 42 cases and two active cases. Uhland has had 30 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases and has two active cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor has had three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 4,717 total cases tallied Thursday.

According to the local health department, 2,552 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,461 are 10-19 years old; 2,261 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,670 are between 50-59 years old; 1,078 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old; and 1,062 are 9 years old or younger.

Five-hundred-thirty-two residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 308 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 8,697 females and 7,954 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49.1% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.1% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.8% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.6% are unknown or not specified, 2.7% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have now been 2,333,796 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 45,106 fatalities as of Thursday. There are currently 4,406 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,280 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,046 among students and 234 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Thursday. There are currently 88 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported four COVID-19 cases as of Thursday. Two cases exist among staff members and two among students.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is only allowing individuals in groups 1A — front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities and — 1B, individuals 65 or older, or 16 or older with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and school and child care staff to register to be vaccinated. According to the DSHS, 34,404 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, while 17,284 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.